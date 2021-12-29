Akeredolu Approves N515m For 2022 WASSCE

December 29, 2021 135

The Governor of Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has given approval for the disbursement of N515 million as payment for the 2022 West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) registration fees for SS3 students in all public secondary schools in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement released to journalists on Tuesday, by the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Olufemi Agagu.

Agagu stated that the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology received the governor’s approval, stating that the fund will cover the registration fees for all eligible candidates and WAEC charges for all public secondary schools in Ondo state.

He commended the state governor for the gesture, while describing the act as historic.

Agagu stated that the gesture was as a result of the governor’s desire to elevate the standard of education in Ondo state, as well as his commitment to assist indigent students in achieving their educational pursuit.

The commissioner noted that the gesture would go a long way in ameliorating the burden of parents, and urged all stakeholders to support the governor in his efforts to uplift the standard of education in the state.

The administration had earlier this year approved and paid in full the 2021 WASSCE registration fees for all SS3 students in public secondary schools in the state.