Ajakuta-Kaduna-Kano Pipeline Will Make Petrol Cheaper, says Mele Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has stated that petrol would become cheaper and more environment-friendly in Nigeria once the Ajakuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline was completed.

Kyari stated this yesterday in Kaduna at the closing ceremony of the 41st edition of the Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Kyari who was represented at the occasion by the Managing Director of Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company, Mr. Ezekiel Osarolube, said with the AKK project, environment-friendly fuel would be used to power most of the moribund textile companies in Kaduna and Kano States, thereby reviving the companies and creating job opportunities for the teeming youths.

“Upon completion, we envisage that the AKK project would get gas, a cheaper and more environment-friendly fuel to power most of the moribund textile companies here in Kaduna and Kano, thereby reviving them and creating job opportunities for our teeming youth,” he said.

Kyari however used the occasion to introduce the corporation’s latest products: the Nitro and Rhino ranges of engine oils, saying, “The Nitro range of engine oil is for petrol-fired engines while the Rhino range is for diesel-fired engines. They are specially blended to enhance the performance of your engines and give them long life”.

He said the corporation was currently transforming from a traditional oil and gas entity into an integrated energy outfit with interest in power generation and transmission.

“The decision to diversify into the power sector is hinged on the need to bridge the huge energy gap in the Nigerian market. The corporation is also engaged in development of renewable energy to, overtime, create low-carbon economy and link the Oil and Gas Sector to the Agricultural Sector,” he added.

He also commended the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) for organizing the fair.