Aisha Yesufu, Rinu, Others To Address Youth Participation In The Electoral Process At BizWatch Nigeria’s Twitter Space

The mantra ‘Your vote counts. Get your PVC’ has circulated social media and its effects have awoken the youths to the importance of Youth Participation in the Nigeria’s 2023 election. Furthermore, the youths have taken charge of the political narrative by educating their peers and masses about the candidates.

With the upcoming 2023 general elections, the political contenders; especially the presidential candidates have taken to the street to seek support for their political ambitions, especially from the youths.

The BizWatch Nigeria online event in its sixth edition aims to be politically inclined; this event which is themed: “Break the Silence: Youths Voting in the 2023 Elections” is scheduled to hold virtually via Twitter Space on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022, at 5 pm.

“Break the Silence: Youths Voting in the 2023 Elections”, is aimed to feature and engage youths, political-inclined orators, and masses to discuss Youth Participation and gather awareness of the importance of ONE voice.

SPEAKERS

Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu is an active Nigerian citizen who demands for good governance, accountability and transparency. She is a businesswoman who teaches financial literacy to empower people to be financially independent and also has a voice to demand good governance.

One of Aisha’s most prominent participations was during the #EndSars Protest in Nigeria. Aisha Yesufu was dubbed the statue of liberty for her role in the #EndSars protests which aimed at ending to police brutality.

Rinu Oduala

Rinu Oduala is the project director of HubNGR, a Human Rights advocate, community organizer and influencer focused primarily on issues of equity, justice, humanity, leadership and community advancement.

Rinu has become a key player in the movement to confront the system and structure that has led to mass incarceration and police killings of Nigerians. Spurred by the police brutality, Rinu has made her platform a strong voice through active in conversations around youth involvement in political structures in Nigeria.

She is the winner of Woman of the year, Advocacy, Her Network 2021, Woman of the year, Advocacy, HerEconomy 2022, and one of LLA’s 2021 #100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria. She has been nominated for many awards including Prize for Advocacy and Activism, -The Future Awards Africa, 2022, NBC Washington 31 Women creating a positive impact in Africa, etc.

Joshua Ubeku

Joshua Ubeku is a tender expert, football writer, Public Relations strategist, social media manager and a human rights activist. Joshua is currently the Tender Administrator for Colford Energy Limited. He has also contributed to some football media houses as a writer and PR campaign strategist.

He is a strong human activist and is passionate about making Nigeria a better country.

Moderator – Alvin Afadama

Alvin Afadama is an adept Public Relations professional with a significant understanding of reputation management, brand management and client service. Currently, a Senior Account Executive at Mediacraft Associates, Alvin has successfully managed the Stanbic IBTC and Interswitch Group accounts.

Prior to his foray into Public Relations, Alvin practised journalism at The Nation newspaper. He studied Mass Communication in Federal Polytechnic, Auchi.

Follow this link https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1OyKADgRMqnxb to tune in to the conversation.