Aisha Yesufu Named BBC’s 100 Inspiring, Influential Women For 2020

Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign, and Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim, a feminist film-maker, have been named among the BBC’s 100 inspiring and influential women around the world for the year 2020.

Yesufu was a prominent promoter of the protest against police brutality that rocked Nigeria in October 2020.

Ikpe-Etim, on the other hand, is a director and LGBTQ activist who has committed herself to create stories about marginalised groups in Nigeria.

Her new film, entitled “Ife”, delved into the world of lesbianism and its representation in Nollywood.

In an interview with CNN earlier in the year, Ikpe-Etim said she is tackling the subject head-on “to create space for queer characters in the country’s prolific movie industry”.

According to the BBC 100 women, this year’s list highlights those who are leading change and making a difference during these turbulent times.

“This year’s list includes Sanna Marin, who leads Finland’s all-female coalition government, Michelle Yeoh, star of the new Avatar and Marvel films and Sarah Gilbert, who heads the Oxford University research into a coronavirus vaccine, as well as Jane Fonda, a climate activist and actress,” it said.

“And in an extraordinary year – when countless women around the world have made sacrifices to help others – one name on the 100 Women list has been left blank as a tribute.”

Some other women on the list are Sarah Al-Amiri, UAE’s minister of advanced technologies; Patrisse Cullors, human rights activist from the US; Jeong Eun-Kyeong, South Korea KDCA commissioner.

Look who is on BBC's 100 Women of 2020. 😭😭😭💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾https://t.co/vqedavHu7b pic.twitter.com/05XGZ9Y7O7 — Asang edem🏳️‍🌈 (@Uyaiedu) November 24, 2020