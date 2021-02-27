fbpx
Aisha Yesufu Criticises Buhari Over Insecurity, Abductions

February 27, 2021
Aisha Yesufu, the co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls group has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over his handling of the increasing rate of abductions in the country.

When asked on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, what she thinks of the President’s assurance to Nigerians about efforts being made to rescue all those who have been abducted, Mrs Yesufu said: “what I make of the statement is absolutely nothing”.

“We are used to a president whose words mean nothing. He says one thing, and another thing happens,” she added.

Since one of the major abductions in the country happened in 2014 – (the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State), Yesufu has been at the forefront of the calls made to the Federal Government to ensure the release of all abductees as well as to curb the rate of insecurity in the country.

Zamfara abduction

Speaking of the abduction of 317 female students at the Jangebe Government Girls Secondary School in Zamfara State on Friday, she said the President’s body language had been an enabler to the perpetrators.

“The body language of President Muhammadu Buhari enables the terrorists. They know that we have an ineffective President and Commander-In-Chief, we have an incompetent one a clueless one, who does not even bother about what is happening in the country”, the BBOG Co-convener said.

“Yesterday we buried seven military officers, the best that we have, the nation was in mourning and the President was a few minutes away from where they were and the president didn’t even turn up, what does that signify? It is high time we begin to make serious demands on the President”.

“This is such a sad moment especially with the fact that our government has not learnt anything in spite of almost seven years of advocacy that we’ve been calling on the government to do the right thing and to do the needful to ensure that the citizens are protected.

“Before the Chibok Girl’s abduction, there was actually the Guniyadi killings where 29 boys were slaughtered in their schools”.

Solution

Speaking about what steps should be taken, Yesufu said “It is not in our place to give the way forward. His (the President’s) salaries are being paid for it, his needs are being taken care of. He was voted to give the way forward.

