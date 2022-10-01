Aisha Buhari Seeks ‘Forgiveness’ Over Her Husband’s Poor Economic Management

Aisha Buhari, the First Lady, has seemingly admitted that President Muhammadu Buhari, has not managed Nigeria well enough such that the citizenry is facing hardship in terms of economy and security.

Aisha made this admission on Friday, September 30, 2022, during the 62nd Independence Day Special Juma’at prayer and Public Lecture themed Shura: The Islamic Foundation of True Democracy at the National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja.

The President’s wife, therefore, asked for forgiveness from Nigerians, as she encouraged them to be hopeful.

“The regime might not have been a perfect one, but I want to seize this opportunity to seek forgiveness from the Ulamas and Nigerians in general. We all need to work together to achieve a better Nigeria,” she stated.

Noting that Nigerians need to become more united, Aisha admonished them to leverage the spirit of Nigeria’s Independence to pray for a peaceful transition of power next year (2023), when her husband’s second tenure would elapse.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, as you may be aware that this government is making its exit and perhaps witnessing the last anniversary of the regime, I ask Nigerians to pray for a successful election and transition programme.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, it is also noticeable that our Naira is being evaluated and the foreign exchange rate has affected our economy causing a lot of hardship and difficulties in terms of education, health, and other day-to-day activities of our citizens,” she stated.

Speaking further, Aisha expressed gratitude to the security agencies in the country, saying: “I’m particularly happy that our security agents have stood up to the challenges of security more than ever before. And at the moment, their efforts have been pushing the effects of banditry, kidnapping, and many other ills in society.

“I commend the efforts of our gallant security men and women and I want to pray for more successes in their operations.”