Aisha Buhari Returns from UAE after Undergoing Neck Treatment

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, who was flown to Dubai for the treatment of a neck disease on July 31, returned to the country yesterday.

Mrs. Buhari, who thanked Nigerians for their love and support while she was away, urged Nigerian healthcare providers to take advantage of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) N100 billion health care credit support facility to expand the frontiers of the health sector.

In a press statement she personally signed yesterday, Mrs. Buhari, who said she had fully recovered, thanked Nigerians for their prayers and good wishes when she was away.

She narrated how the Nigeria Airforce aircraft conveying her back home ran into severe turbulence in the air but which she said they survived through the skill and expertise of the pilot and his crew.

She praised the pilot for demonstrating a sense of professionalism which she said helped him to take the aircraft through the turbulence.

The president’s wife also commended men and women of the Nigeria Airforce for what she described as their dedication to duty and effective maintenance of the aircraft in military agency’s fleet.

The statement read: “I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while I was away for medical treatment in the United Arabs Emirates (UAE). I am well now and fully recovered and had since returned back home, Nigeria.

“On our way back, the Nigerian Airforce Flight encountered a violent clear air turbulence which was navigated safely and professionally by the Captain and crew of the Flight.

“I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the Captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant service men and women of the entire Nigerian Airforce for their dedication to duty and the quality of maintenance of its Fleet.

“I recall hosting the private healthcare Providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge.

“I therefore call on the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of NGN100 Billion Credit Support for the Healthcare Sector as was released recently contained in a circular dated March 25, 2020 to the Commercial Banks.

“This will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the Country.

“Once again, I thank our frontline workers, and all Nigerians for their steadfast as we navigate the challenges facing the entire world.”

Source: THISDAY