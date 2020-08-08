Aisha Buhari Reportedly Travels to Dubai for Medical Treatment

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari is reported to have travelled out of the country to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirate for undisclosed reasons.

Although the office of the First Lady could not confirm the reason for her trip, there are strong indications that Mrs Buhari may be receiving medical attention in the Arab country.

The First Lady who was last seen in public during the Eid-el-Kabir prayers with her family at the villa reportedly left the country after the celebration.

She was said to have gone on 14 days isolation after visiting the Lagos home of Mrs Florence Ajimobi, the wife of former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi who died of COVID-19 complications.

However, after the isolation, the president’s wife reportedly continued to experience the pains, prompting the Dubai trip.

Source: Channels TV