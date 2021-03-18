fbpx
Aisha Buhari Arrives Nigeria After Spending Six Months In Dubai

March 18, 2021044
First Lady Aisha Buhari is back in the country after spending six months in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The first lady, who quietly relocated abroad after Hanan, one of her daughters, got married in September, is currently at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. She was said to have returned to the country on Wednesday night.

There were concerns over her whereabouts during the long absence but the presidency avoided making comments on the issue.

But one of Aisha’s aides, Kabiru Dodo, finally opened up on the current absence in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, in December 2020.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu’s Administration To Unveil Lagos State’s 30-Year Development Plan

Dodo, who spoke on the development while presenting some items to widows on behalf of the president’s wife, faulted the report that the first lady left the country because of rising insecurity.

According to Dodo: “The first lady traveled for her medical trip, she did not flee the country because of insecurity.

“What people are saying is baseless and worth nothing to be considered. I want to tell the whole world that I do speak to her daily and she is ready to return to the country as soon as she is done with the medical treatment abroad.”

It is not clear if she has finally returned to the country or if she is in Nigeria on a temporary basis.

When contacted over the return of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the First Lady, said: “I don’t know anything about that”.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

