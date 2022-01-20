Airtel Was The Fastest Mobile Operator In Q4 2021 – Speedtest

January 20, 2022 190

Airtel has emerged as the fastest mobile operator among top providers in Nigeria in Q4 2021 with a Speed Score™ of 35.35 on modern chipsets.

Fastest Providers

Latency

Calculating mean latency for top mobile providers in Nigeria during Q4 2021, 9mobile and Airtel had the lowest latency at 43 ms.

Consistency Score™

In measuring the consistency of each operator’s performance, we found that Airtel had the highest Consistency Score™ in Nigeria during Q4 2021, with 87.5% of results showing at least a 5 Mbps minimum download speed and 1 Mbps minimum upload speed.

Device Information

An analysis of performance on some of the fastest phones in Nigeria demonstrated the iPhone 12 Pro 5G showed the fastest mean download speed during Q4 2021 with 47.20 Mbps.

City Speeds

Kano showed the fastest mean mobile download speed among Nigeria’s most populous cities during Q4 2021 at 29.35 Mbps.

Highlight

· Airtel maintained the top spot for highest Consistency Score on mobile during Q4 2021 at 87.5% to MTN’s 85.8%.

· The iPhone 12 Pro 5G was the fastest popular device in Nigeria during Q4 2021, achieving a mean download speed of 47.20 Mbps.

· Kano retained the top spot among Nigeria’s most populous cities for the fastest mean mobile download speed at 29.35 Mbps during Q4 2021.