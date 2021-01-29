fbpx
Airtel Unveils Offices For NIN SIM Registration, Linkage

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]IT/TELECOMNEWS

Airtel Unveils Offices For NIN SIM Registration, Linkage

January 29, 2021028
Airtel Unveils Offices For NIN SIM Registration, Linkage

Airtel Nigeria said its retail outlets in Lagos and Abuja are ready to enroll Nigerians for the National Identity Number (NIN) registration exercise and SIM records update.

Airtel in a statement on Thursday said it had received an approval from the Federal Government granting telcos verification and enrolment licence to enroll Nigerians.

The telco added that it was ready to expand its NIN footprints to cover more areas and states.

Commenting on the development, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, commended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, for expanding the registration footprints and taking decisive steps to smoothen the NIN registration process for Nigerians.

 “Airtel is always seeking opportunities to cooperate and partner with the Nigerian government on initiatives that will make life easier and better for Nigerians,” he added.

The locations are:

  1. Transcorp Hilton situated in Maitama, Abuja
  2.  Airtel showrooms at Carpet Plaza and Kano Crescent in Wuse 2, Abuja
  3.  Airtel Express Point, Oyin Jolayemi, Victoria Island
  4. Airtel showroom in Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere
  5. Airtel showroom in Tejuosho, Yaba
  6. Airtel showroom in Isheri Road, Ogba
  7.  Airtel showroom in Oba Akran, Ikeja

How To Link Your NIN To Airtel Phone Number

Airtel Nigeria through its verified Twitter account released USSD code, *121*1# for its users to link their phone numbers to their National Identity Number (NIN).

Other Licensed NIMC Enrollment Centres In Nigeria

According to the the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, the Federal Government has approved the licensing of 173 Agents and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct the enrolment. Click the link to know your centre: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/

About Author

Airtel Unveils Offices For NIN SIM Registration, Linkage
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

January 15, 2014029

FERMA Promises Rehabilitation Of Federal Roads In 2014

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has promised to rehabilitate all federal roads across the country in 2014 and beyond. This was disclosed by Alhaji Ahmed Gusau, a member of the board of th
Read More
January 20, 2015435

N10 Reduction: APC Is Unimpressed By New Fuel Price

It was expected that the opposition All Progressives Congress wouldl have its reservations concerning the new pump price just like many other Nigerians. As such, the APC has described the reduction of
Read More
April 13, 20151056

EU Advocates For Higher Taxes For Rich Nigerians

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria Michel Arrion has said that a higher tax regime for rich Nigerians in accordance with their earnings will fast track the growth of the country’s economy. The
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon