Airtel Unveils Offices For NIN SIM Registration, Linkage

January 29, 2021 28

Airtel Nigeria said its retail outlets in Lagos and Abuja are ready to enroll Nigerians for the National Identity Number (NIN) registration exercise and SIM records update.

Airtel in a statement on Thursday said it had received an approval from the Federal Government granting telcos verification and enrolment licence to enroll Nigerians.

The telco added that it was ready to expand its NIN footprints to cover more areas and states.

Commenting on the development, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, commended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, for expanding the registration footprints and taking decisive steps to smoothen the NIN registration process for Nigerians.

“Airtel is always seeking opportunities to cooperate and partner with the Nigerian government on initiatives that will make life easier and better for Nigerians,” he added.

The locations are:

Transcorp Hilton situated in Maitama, Abuja Airtel showrooms at Carpet Plaza and Kano Crescent in Wuse 2, Abuja Airtel Express Point, Oyin Jolayemi, Victoria Island Airtel showroom in Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere Airtel showroom in Tejuosho, Yaba Airtel showroom in Isheri Road, Ogba Airtel showroom in Oba Akran, Ikeja

How To Link Your NIN To Airtel Phone Number

Airtel Nigeria through its verified Twitter account released USSD code, *121*1# for its users to link their phone numbers to their National Identity Number (NIN).

Other Licensed NIMC Enrollment Centres In Nigeria

According to the the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, the Federal Government has approved the licensing of 173 Agents and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct the enrolment. Click the link to know your centre: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/