Airtel, UNICEF Express Delight At Progress Of Re-imagine Education Program In Nigeria

Airtel and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have expressed their satisfaction and delight at the progress rate of the Re-imagine Education program in Nigeria, describing the students’ enthusiasm and improved learning outcomes as proof to the effectiveness of the initiative.

This was revealed during a joint visit of both organizations to Oremeji Primary School, Ajegunle, as part of the activities to assess the impact of the program on the learning outcomes of the students.

The delegation, which was led by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya; had Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz; , UNICEF Chief of Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere; and other corporate leaders from Airtel and UNICEF engaged teachers, pupils, and school administrators to evaluate the impact of the program on the learning outcomes of the students.

In his remark at event, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya described the pace of activity witnessed at Oremeji Primary School as impressive.

“As a business, we have focused on education as a key area of our Corporate Social Responsibility, and this far-reaching partnership with UNICEF helps us to accelerate results. So far, we are pleased that this partnership which is aimed at advancing the education agenda on the continent through facilitating connectivity and online access, is also driving change,” he said.

Corroborating Ogunsanya’s thoughts, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz, noted that the visit to the school is a testament to Airtel’s commitment to ensuring the impact of the Re-Imagine Education project, while the students’ enthusiasm and improved learning outcomes are proof to the efficacy of the initiative.

“Our commitment is the reason we have come as a full team, to pay a visit and be well acquainted with how much this project has impacted both the teachers and students of Oremeji Primary School, and we are delighted to see the tangible impact of the Re-imagine Education program. At Airtel, education, especially digital learning, forms a significant part of our sustainability agenda for Nigeria and Africa at large and we will stop at nothing to bridge the huge digital gap that currently exists in many primary schools across the country,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, UNICEF Chief of Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to reimagine education.

“We are happy to join hands with Airtel in improving the digital learning landscape to create a brighter future for children and young people in Nigeria. We believe every child deserves an equal opportunity to learn and thrive; we will continue working together to provide innovative solutions that empower children to fulfill their potential,” Lafoucriere said.

The visit provided an opportunity to evaluate the effectiveness of the digital tools and resources provided to the school as part of the program. Teachers and pupils showcased how they have been utilizing these resources to create engaging and interactive learning experiences, promoting critical thinking and creativity among students.

The Airtel/UNICEF Re-imagine Education program which officially kicked off in Nigeria in December 2022, aims to transform education, leveraging the power of technology to enhance teaching and learning experiences for children across the country. With a shared vision of empowering children through education, Airtel and UNICEF have been working together to provide innovative solutions that bridge the digital divide and create equal opportunities for all children.

Both organizations disclosed that they will continue to work hand in hand to expand the program’s reach, bringing the benefits of technology-enabled education to more schools and communities across the country. In line with this, Airtel disclosed that 109 more schools have been added to the list of beneficiaries in Nigeria.