Airtel TV And Brave CF Partner To Deliver Exclusive Combat Sports Content To Viewers

Airtel TV, a free streaming service platform, has partnered with Brave Combat Federation (Brave CF), a leading mixed martial arts promotion company in Africa, to offer viewers access to exclusive combat sports content. The collaboration which kicked off July, marks the beginning of an exciting experience for combat sports enthusiasts in Nigeria.

According to the agreement between the two parties, Airtel TV will seamlessly integrate Brave’s extensive library of mixed martial arts content, providing viewers with an unparalleled entertainment experience. From adrenaline-pumping tournaments to captivating original programs, Airtel TV viewers will have access to a wide array of shows from the Brave CF catalog.

Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja, said that the collaboration between Airtel TV and Brave is designed to add more value to Airtel TV’s entertainment offerings and also expand Brave CF’s reach as a leading mixed martial arts promotion company in Africa.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Brave CF, the fastest-growing mixed martial arts organization in the world. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to enhancing the entertainment choices for our valued subscribers. By providing exclusive combat sports content, we aim to take Airtel TV to new heights and deliver unparalleled entertainment experience.” Oshinlaja said.

Airtel officials also added that both parties will collaborate on promotional activities. One of such activities will include a digital launch event at which they will unveil more details of the collaboration to fans of combat sports.

Airtel TV is a free-to-use lifestyle video streaming service with access to a plethora of content such as movies, TV series, documentaries, sports, and more. The app offers an array of impressive features, including a data-saving option and a personalized watchlist. Users can experience Airtel TV by simply having a registered Airtel SIM, a device capable of browsing the internet, and an Airtel data bundle.