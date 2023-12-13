Airtel To Feed 6000 Across Nigeria In ‘5 Days Of Love’

Telecommunications company, Airtel Nigeria, has announced the kick-off of the 2023 edition of its long-running staff-driven community feeding programme, ‘5 Days of Love’.

According to the firm, the initiative, which is in its 9th edition is a testament to its commitment to giving back to society by distributing packed meals in five days to 6,000 people across six Nigerian states – Lagos, Rivers, Kano, Imo, Kwara, and Abuja. In each state, 1,000 persons, including children, women, youth, and the elderly will be served meals without prejudice in an atmosphere capturing the celebratory feelings of the season.

Speaking at a press conference held at the telecom giant’s headquarters on Tuesday, 12th December 2023, Femi Adeniran, Airtel’s Director of Corporate Communications & CSR, said, the initiative, which began in 2015 aims at sharing happiness, especially at the yuletide season.

“The 5 Days of Love campaign is beyond an activity where we distribute meals. It is an avenue for us to celebrate the festive season with the people around us, in an electrifying atmosphere of fun, good entertainment, and love. We believe that little things can make a difference, and this is why at Airtel, we have committed ourselves to the act of sharing and celebrating this end of the year as good neighbors,” Adeniran said.

Also speaking at the event, Ifeoma Okafor-Obi, Director of Distribution, Airtel Nigeria, described Airtel as a people-focused organization, adding that despite the difficult times being faced by families and organizations, Airtel will continue its long-standing tradition of ensuring that the vulnerable in the society also share in the experience the festive season.

“It is always our wish to extend 5 Days of Love to reach more Nigerians, hence our commitment to feed 6000 rather than the usual tradition of feeding 5000 underprivileged Nigerians. This is a testament to our deliberate effort to remain a company that cares,” Adeshina said.

According to Airtel, this year’s edition will kick off on Wednesday, 13th December 2023 in Lagos, followed by Rivers and Kano states on Thursday, 14th December, and Imo state on the 15th of December. The activity will continue in the coming week in Kwara and Abuja, on the 18th and 19th respectively.

The Airtel ‘5 Days of Love’ initiative, which began in 10 orphanages across Nigeria in 2015, has since expanded into several towns and cities across the country, with Airtel partnering with a leading fast-food vendor to deliver food and drinks to the members of the public.