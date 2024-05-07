Airtel, Stanbic Selloffs Pulls NGX Equities Market Down By N500bn

At the beginning of this week, selling pressure on 14 equities, including Nigerian Breweries, Airtel Africa, Stanbic IBTC, and Transcorp, caused equity investors to lose almost N500 billion. The Nigerian All-Share Index closed at 98,703.68 points, up from 99,587.25 points the previous session, after declining by 89 basis points due to negative trading.

Selling pressure in companies like AIRTELAFRI (-10.00%), STANBIC (-2.80%), TRANSCORP (-3.55%), NB (-4.30%), and 14 other stocks was the main cause of the market’s poor performance. In today’s session, AIRTELAFRI (-10.00%) led the losers, while GUINEAINS (+10.00%) topped the winners. This trailed behind an annual inflation rate of 33.20%, dragging the year-to-date return back to 32.00%.

Market activities ended on a mixed note. Stockbrokers observed that the volume traded declined by 5.56% to close at 421.73 million units while the value traded (N8.95 billion) increased by 26.10%. ACCESSCORP led the volume and value chart with 98.24 million units traded (23.29% of total volume) at a total value of N1.76 billion (19.7% of total value traded).

The market witnessed buying interest in banking names amidst a solid Q1 earnings performance. Gainers include GTCO (+7.61%), FBNH (+4.63%), ACCESSCORP (+3.16%), UBA (+0.78%), and ZENITH (+0.58%).

Sectoral performance was bullish, according to data from the local bourse. The data showed that out of the five indices, three closed positive. The banking index rose by +2.56%, and the insurance index popped up by 2.03%. Consumer goods gained 0.58%, followed by a 0.25% uptick in the industrial goods index.

The key indices gained reflected investors’ interest in GTCO (+7.61%), CORNERST (+10%), DANGSUGAR (+8.30%), and WAPCO (+6.54%), respectively. On the other hand, the oil and gas index closed flat. Overall, the equities market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange declined by N499.71 billion to close at N55.82 trillion.