Airtel Pays NCC $316.7m To Secure 5G Licence

Airtel Networks Limited has paid $316.7 million to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for 100 MHz of spectrum in the 3500MHz band for the deployment of a fifth-generation network.

The money paid also see Airtel security 2x5MHz of 2600MHz to boost its fourth-generation coverage in the country.

The firm made this disclosure in a notice to the investing public on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

In the statement, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya noted that the additional spectrum will support the company’s investments in network expansion for both mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability, including the 5G rollout.

“Nigeria is a market with enormous potential for future growth in mobile services.

“Investment in new technologies and local infrastructure to enable this growth is a strategic priority for the Group and will ensure we are able to provide reliable and affordable services to local communities across the country. 5G is critical to these ambitions, and we look forward to launching new services to drive further digitalisation across the country, facilitate economic progress and transform lives across Nigeria,” the statement added.

Airtel, and 5G development in Nigeria

With this development, BizWatch Nigeria understands that the number of acquisitions of the network has increased to three. Before Airtel, MTN Nigeria and Mafab Nigeria Communications Limited won the two available lots of 100 MHz TDD slots of the 3.5 GHz band.

However, while MTN has since launched its 5G network in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Maiduguri states, Mafab has only been able to test-run the service so far.