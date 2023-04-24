Airtel Partners With AXA On Digital Health Insurance

To give customers on the Airtel network access to basic health care consultation and minor treatment, Airtel Nigeria has partnered with AXA Mansard to introduce a digital health insurance program.

According to the Airtel, the health bundle will give its customers access to affordable medical comfort and treatment for minor illnesses.

It was stated that customers could subscribe to the bundle plan by dialing 14144# to choose the service. The bundle plan would offer three different types of healthcare services, including telemedicine, pharmacy, and hospitalization reimbursement.

Femi Oshinlaja, Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Nigeria, stated, “In keeping with Airtel’s core value, which is to provide solutions that enhance the lives of our customers, we are pleased to partner with AXA Mansard to launch a cutting-edge health bundle that will benefit our customers”.

Through mobile data service, “this partnership aims to provide Airtel users with simple and affordable health insurance access.”

He mentioned that the health bundle would bring customers and healthcare providers closer together.

He further said, “Users may now have access to medication up to N60,000 and hospitalization cover up to N50,000 per year,”.

AXA Mansard’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tope Adeniyi, also gave a speech at the launch, in which he said, “We are honored to have partnered with Airtel to make health insurance accessible through mobile services, and we believe that this is presently one of the most innovative and relevant solutions that will empower more Nigerians to conveniently access exceptional health insurance value solutions.”