Airtel Partners Africa Startup Festival To Further Boost Entrepreneurship

Leading telecommunications service provider, Airtel Nigeria, has affirmed its continued support for startups as worthy vehicles to enhance various sectors of the economy. This commitment was disclosed during the Airtel sponsored Africa Startup Festival which took place at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos on November 11, 2023.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled “Building to Last: Creating Successful & Sustainable Brands to Serve the Global Market,” General Manager, Digital Products and Innovation, Airtel Nigeria, Oye Akideinde, said that Airtel’s commitment towards supporting new businesses is in line with the brand theme: “A reason to imagine.”

L-R: Head of Startup Ecosystem for Africa, Google, Folarin Aiyegbusi; Founding Partner & VC, Ajim Capital, Eunice Ajim; General Manager, Digital Products and Innovation, Airtel Nigeria, Oye Akideinde; and Chief Futurist, Spark Africa HQ, Nnaemeka Clinton; during the panel discussion at the Africa Startup Festival 2023 in Lagos recently.

The Festival, which was sponsored by Airtel Nigeria as a way to demonstrate its keenness towards the growth of the local startup ecosystem, featured a lineup of thought-leading keynote speakers, educational panel discussions, and hands-on workshops, covering a range of themes related to startups in Africa.

“From Airtel’s perspective, we love to collaborate with startups that have a comprehensive understanding of their businesses, provided that the startup is well-thought-out. Anything you can dream of, we can accomplish it together,” Akideinde said.

While responding to inquiries about Airtel’s position on collaborations with financial startups, Mr. Akideinde clarified that Airtel would be happy to engage with brands, as long as those startups are considered viable.

“In the digital space, we don’t consider every business to be tech because digital and tech are only enablers. Therefore, we welcome startups from any field as long as Airtel and the business are a good fit and the business offers value,” he said.

As part of the event activities, founders were given the opportunity to pitch their concepts to Airtel Nigeria in a dedicated ‘Deal room’ for a chance to secure vital investments and game-changing partnerships that could facilitate their startups’ growth.

The Africa Startup Festival is an annual event that was founded to celebrate and support entrepreneurship and innovation in Africa. It brings together startups, investors, and industry experts to network, learn, and explore new opportunities for advancement. Airtel Nigeria was a headline sponsor of the 2023 edition of the Africa Startup Festival.