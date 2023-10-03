Airtel Nigeria Sponsors World Famous Pyramid Game Show As It Makes Africa Debut

Leading telecommunications network, Airtel Nigeria has announced its sponsorship of the iconic Pyramid Game Show, a franchise of the American Sony Pictures Television Entertainment. The program is set to debut in Nigeria in October.

At the ceremonial unveiling at Oriental Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, Nollywood actor and TV sensation, Enyinna Nwigwe, was introduced as the host of the popular game show, which has captivated international audiences for many years.

The Pyramid Game Show Nigeria will take the usual global format as a game of communication between two teams of one celebrity and one other contestant. The game requires participants to take turns to define words to each other without uttering the word itself. It is a test of wits, quick thinking, and creative communication. The more words a pair guesses correctly, the higher their score. The most successful participants will win the ultimate cash prize of a whopping N10,000,000.

In his remarks at the launch, Director, Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Adeniran, said the Pyramid is in alignment with the brand positioning of Airtel.

“This program allows people to get rewarded for using their imagination. And as you know, we describe ourselves as giving you a reason to imagine,” he said.

Also speaking on the partnership, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja, revealed that the decision to sponsor the Pyramid Game is an exciting step for Airtel Nigeria and it emphasizes its commitment to connecting families across the nation, not only through internet connection but also premium entertainment content as well.

“The sponsorship of the maiden edition of Pyramid Game Show in Nigeria marks a significant moment for Airtel Nigeria. It also underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering connectivity among families nationwide, not just through internet connectivity, but also by promoting top-notch entertainment content, further solidifying our position as a leading provider of exceptional experiences. We’re excited to embark on this journey, as we believe in its ability to connect and entertain millions of households across the nation, thereby creating an enriching experience for all,” he said.

The show will take viewers through three exhilarating preliminary rounds, and the team with the highest score will advance to the nail-biting ‘winner’s circle,’ where they will face the ultimate challenge of describing whole phrases in just 60 seconds without using their hands. Two teams, each consisting of one celebrity and one contestant, will go head-to-head in a race against the clock, competing for the top prize.

As revealed during the unveiling, the show will air at primetime on more than five television channels nationwide, while regular updates, including the names of celebrity participants and other contestants selected from Nigeria’s six geo-political zones, will be revealed after the initial auditions.