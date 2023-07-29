Airtel Nigeria Rewards Top-Performing Partners for Half-Year Achievement

Airtel Nigeria has rewarded commercial partners across the company’s six operating regions under its second half-year Break-Free Partners Contest. Upon the completion of the contest, Airtel Nigeria presented six Channel Partners (CP) and six Super Mini Franchise (SMF) partners with a 15KVA Perkins diesel generator each.

The half-year reward initiative, said Airtel Nigeria leadership, is aimed at increasing engagement, loyalty, and contributions among the telecom giant’s third-party distributors.

According to published mechanics for the programme, the contest was open to all CPs and (SMF partners who met targeted band billing requirements for the second half of Airtel Nigeria’s financial year, which ended in March 2023. Airtel said the successful CPs achieved a minimum performance of N100,000,000 while SMF Partners recorded a minimum performance of N10,000,000 in the period under review.

Speaking on the programme, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja, noted that Airtel is pleased to have partners who are not only committed to the growth of the business, but have also consistently delivered good performance.

“Beyond encouraging high performance, the half 2 Break-Free Partners Contest serves as a platform for us to show appreciation to our partners for their continuous support towards Airtel business operation. During the contest, partners who met the targeted band billing requirements exhibited outstanding dedication and indeed, their commitment and continuous support have been instrumental to the business,” Oshinlaja said.

The prizes were awarded to the following winners: Humange Ventures from Lagos State, Tijjani Nuhu Ventures from Kano State, Franchi’s Comm Nigeria Limited from Benue State, Ori Communications Limited from Kaduna State, Lamer Communications Continental Limited from Oyo State, and Kelvic Systems Limited from Bayelsa State.

Others are Yarab Integrated Limited from Lagos State, Emy-V Global Services Limited from Taraba State, Easy GSM Global Comm Limited from Kaduna State, Montel Global Systems Limited from Anambra State, Molindo Global Company Limited from Akwa-Ibom State, and Covenant Blessing Integrated System from Ondo State.

Oshinlaja added that the presentation of 15KVA Perkins Diesel Generators to the winners will enhance the partners’ operational efficiency.