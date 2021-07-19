fbpx

Airtel Nigeria Makes Clarification On Renewal of Licence

July 19, 20210173
Telecoms service provider, Airtel has provided clarification on the difference between an operating licence and a social licence. This was contained in a statement issued by the Vice President, Corporate Communications & CSR, Emeka Oparah.

The telecoms company stated that its Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Ogunsanya’s, statement regarding the renewal of the telco’s license was taken out of context. Airtel Nigeria’s operating license is due for expiration by Wednesday.

Emeka Oparah, Vice President, Corporate Communications & CSR issued the statement on Sunday i which he stated,

“During the launch of our flagship corporate social responsibility program titled Airtel Touching Lives, last week, a contrast was drawn between operating license and social license.

Whilst the operating license is issued by NCC, we stated that a social license is earned by what a company does for its communities. We are very proud of our Touching Lives Program which gives support to the less privileged in our communities.

However, for clarity, an operating license is always issued by NCC and our current license expires in November 2021. We have applied to NCC for its renewal ahead of this expiry date and the renewal process is in progress but yet to be concluded.

We look forward to working with our various communities on the 6th edition of our Airtel Touching Lives Program”.

Ogunsanya was reported to have made the statement last Wednesday in Lagos during the media launch of the carrier’s corporate social responsibility programme “Touching Lives 6.”

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

