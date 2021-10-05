fbpx

Airtel Nigeria Initiates N61.24bn Shares Buyback

October 5, 2021
Airtel Nigeria Makes Clarification On Renewal of Licence

Airtel Nigeria has initiated a process to buy back 8.27 per cent minority shareholding at N55.81 per share.

The Group Company Secretary, Simon O’Hara, Airtel Africa, made this known in a statement on Monday.

The statement noted that the total consideration was estimated to be N61.24 billion (using an exchange rate of N413.38) assuming all minority shareholders decide to tender their shares.

It said, “This represents an open offer to all shareholders. A further announcement will be made in due course.”

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

It offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services, both nationally and internationally.

The group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

