Airtel Nigeria Champions Public Sector Participation

Airtel Nigeria, in collaboration with business partners, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and AVAYA, hosted an exclusive interactive breakfast session aimed at engaging, educating, and exploring the vast possibilities within the Telecoms and ICT sphere, on Wednesday 11th of October 2023, at the prestigious Fraser Suites in Abuja.

The event themed ‘Modernization and Digitization’ was a dynamic gathering, bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and key stakeholders together in a session where participants had the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, and thought-provoking presentations led by various teams of experts at Airtel, Avaya, and AWS, sharing knowledge on how businesses can collectively drive growth, innovation, and excellence within organisations.

Speaking at the event, Director of Airtel Business, Airtel Africa, Luc Serviant emphasized the company’s commitment to fostering collaboration and partnerships that drive progress and innovation. He highlighted Airtel Nigeria’s dedication to endowing the public sector through cutting-edge technologies, enabling transformative change on a national scale.

“At Airtel, we are happy to discuss connectivity, innovation & technology, digital pillars, cloud security, network services, digital insight and portfolio solutions for effective business within the public sector.

“As a reliable partner in proffering innovative and technological solutions, we operate beyond providing connectivity to producing solutions and so many systems such as our core connectivity, data centre, cloud security and other applications from our partners have been put in place to constantly meet the evolving needs of not only the private sector but the public sector at large,” he said.

Airtel further discussed several business solutions that are beneficial to both private organizations and public sectors.

Some of the services and products include the Leased Line, a product that allows business owners to own their personalized network service within the Airtel network with utmost security that cannot be hacked; the Global MRLS tailored to enhance connectivity for organisations that operate across various branches around the globe, the Multi-tenant building connectivity for high rise buildings that allows occupants to share cost which is a very profitable and economical approach to enjoying Airtel business products.

Also speaking on the need for the government to revolutionize and deliver seamless experiences through technology, Senior Solutions Architect, AWS, Stanley Anetoh, said, “We are glad to collaborate with Airtel on this initiative, following the increasing rate at which citizens are now raising their expectations of government interactions with responsive and digitally connected services.

“It is safe to say that cloud technologies in particular are considered very important to facilitate most of the government’s key initiatives and we would be very glad to offer cloud support as such advancement is not restricted to the private sector alone.”

Representatives of the AVAYA team also discussed their various cloud services, powered by their partnership with Airtel’s data center connectivity.

Director, Airtel Business Nigeria, Ogo Ofomata, expressed satisfaction at the success of the interactive session. “As a business, Airtel Nigeria is delighted to open these channels of engagement with key players in our industry and today’s event has proven that we are on the right track,” she said.

Airtel is committed to providing unparalleled solutions and services to its customers, and this event is just one of the many initiatives the organization has undertaken to reinforce its stand at the forefront of the Telecoms and ICT sector.