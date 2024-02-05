Airtel Named Telecommunications Company of the Year

Airtel Nigeria has been named the ’Telecoms Company of the Year’ by one of the renowned news organizations in Nigeria, the New Telegraph newspapers. The award was presented at the annual New Telegraph Award ceremony, which held on Friday 2nd of February at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

According to the organizers of the event, awardees were selected individuals and organizations that had been making remarkable social and economic impact in Nigeria, while operating as ambassadors of selflessness, patriotism, and excellence.

In response to the recognition, Director, Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Adeniran, said the company appreciated that its commitment to delivering cutting-edge services, fostering innovation, and consistently exceeding customer expectations was being acknowledged by a respected credible media organization such as New Telegraph.

“We are honored and delighted to be recognized as the Telecoms Company of the Year. This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and the innovative spirit of our team. At Airtel Nigeria, our goal is to always provide our customers with best-in-class services, and this recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the telecommunications industry,” Adeniran said.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz, noted that the accolade validates the persistent focus of Airtel as a customer-centric company.

“As an organization, we are encouraged by awards such as this one from New Telegraph, to keep putting the customer first in every area of our business,” he said.

The event had prominent guests in attendance, including the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Commissioner for information, Kebbi state, Mr. Yakubu Ahmed; Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah; Executive Chairman, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Hon. Fuad Atanda-Lawal; among other dignitaries. Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu was also presented with an award at the ceremony.