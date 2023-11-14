Airtel Inspects Its N200 million LUTH Intervention Project, Commends Hospital For Excellent Maintenance Culture

Two years after Airtel Nigeria renovated and commissioned the WARD-A Block at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Carl Cruz, has said the organisation was pleased that the facility has been serving its intended purpose.

Mr. Cruz made the statement on Friday November 10, during an inspection of the building by Airtel leadership, which also included Airtel Africa Non-Executive Directors.

“We are pleased to observe that the collaboration with LUTH has continued to touch the lives of so many Nigerians. The outstanding leadership of LUTH also deserves our commendation for how well they have kept the equipment and building for the past two years. Their approach is worthy of emulation,” Mr. Cruz said.

L-R: Director, Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Adeniran; Independent Non-Executive Director, Airtel Africa, Andy Green; Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz; Acting Chief Medical Director, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof. Lanre Adeyemo; Non-Executive Director, Airtel Africa, Paul Arkwright; and representative of the Director of Administration, LUTH, Ms. Omolola Fakeye; during a visit by Airtel to inspect Block A Ward, two years after renovation and upgrade by Airtel, on Friday 10th November, 2023.

Recall that in 2021, Airtel embarked on an extensive renewal project at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), investing ₦200 million to renovate and upgrade the medical equipment as well as the physical architecture of WARD-A, which is a general ward at the institution.

This recent visit, which was to assess the continued impact of the revamped ward, also provided an opportunity for the Airtel executive team to engage with LUTH’s management, staff, and patients to evaluate how significantly the upgraded equipment and building ward have enhanced the delivery of healthcare services.

During the reception organized for the Airtel delegation by LUTH, Mr. Cruz reiterated Airtel’s commitment to impacting communities and improving the lives of the less advantaged.

“It is always a delight to contribute to the community in the best ways that we can, especially supporting government’s efforts to make society better. At Airtel, we have a strong belief contributing to the wellbeing of our countrymen, including anyone who is now able to benefit from LUTH as an institution.”

L-R: Senior Adviser to the Founder and Chairman of Airtel, Paul Arkwright; Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz; Acting Chief Medical Director, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof. Lanre Adeyemo; Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, LUTH, Dr. Ayodeji Oluwole; Independent Non-Executive Director, Airtel Africa, Andy Green; and Director, Corporate Communications & CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Adeniran; during a visit by Airtel to inspect Block A Ward, two years after renovation and upgrade by Airtel, on Friday 10th November, 2023.

The acting Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Prof. Lanre Adeyemo, reflected on the hospital’s journey since the renovation and noted that Airtel’s donation was a significant contribution to the hospital’s development.

“The impact of Airtel’s intervention is very visible,” he said, adding that, “Airtel has become a model of corporate social responsibility to other organizations that have also been inspired to take up projects in LUTH. Before Airtel’s renovation, Ward A, which had not seen any major renovation since it was built in 1962, was the worst of the blocks.”

He noted that since Airtel’s intervention in 2021, LUTH, which operates on a tripod of patient care, research, and training, has had over 800 inpatients while training several nurses, doctors, and dentists in the same period.