fbpx
Airtel Gets Approval To Renew Spectrum Licenses, Pay ₦71.61 billion

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

IT/TELECOMNEWS

Airtel Gets Approval To Renew Spectrum Licenses, Pay ₦71.61 billion

January 28, 2021019
Airtel Gets Approval To Renew Spectrum Licenses, Pay ₦71.61 billion

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the renewal Airtel Nigeria’s spectrum licenses in the 900 megahertz (MHz) and 1800MHz bands.

In a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, Airtel Nigeria said it paid ₦71.61 billion ($189 million) in respect of the license renewal fees, adding that the payment is under the terms of the spectrum licences.

According to the telecom company, these spectrum licences were otherwise due to expire on November 30, 2021.

Following the approval, NCC offered Airtel Nigeria the opportunity to renew its spectrum licences in both the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for a period of 10 years with effect from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2031.

Commenting on the new development, Raghunath Mandava, CEO of Airtel Africa, said: “I am pleased to announce that our application in Nigeria to renew our spectrum licences in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for a ten-year period has been approved by the NCC.

“This is our largest market and we remain focused on bridging the digital divide and expanding our broadband capability in the country.”

About Author

Airtel Gets Approval To Renew Spectrum Licenses, Pay ₦71.61 billion
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 30, 2013032

World Cup Means So Much To Me – Odemwingie

Cardiff City striker, Peter Odemwingie, has stated his desire to represent Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014. The former West Brom striker, who has 55 caps for Nigeria was last involved
Read More
July 15, 2014031

Four Sectors To Dominate NSE Activities In H2

Four sectors, including banking and construction, are expected to dominate activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in the second half of the year. Sehinde Adenagbe, the Managing Director, Stan
Read More
December 3, 2013028

B’Haram Attack: Scores Killed,Five Aircraft Razed In Maiduguri

Borno State capital, Maiduguri, came under fresh attacks on Monday by the outlawed terrorist sect, Boko Haram, leaving scores dead, including two military personnel and 24 insurgents. The attack also
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon