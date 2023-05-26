Employees of Airtel Nigeria, under its CSR initiative, Employee Volunteer Scheme Initiative, paid a visit to Kuramo College, a government secondary school in Lagos, and donated modern routers, each equipped with 100GB of data and a two-month roll-over access fee.

The connection devices were donated by Airtel’s Information and Technology team, with a mission to empower students with enhanced digital connectivity.

Airtel Employees Equip Students With Access To Digital Education

Speaking during the event, Director, Information and Technology, Seun Solanke, said, “Airtel aims to empower young minds by equipping them with the connectivity to imagine and unlock a world of knowledge and opportunities.

“For Airtel, it is no longer about being a smartphone network but giving people a reason to imagine, so that people can explore the possibilities powered by technology and connectivity.

“The world is evolving, young Nigerians now have access to unlimited possibilities and can now create their own job titles and descriptions, which is why we now have YouTubers, social media Influencers and the likes.”

He concluded by encouraging the students to maximize the provision of connectivity to back up their future imaginations with the right information and resources, in other to ensure a bright future.

The activities under the Airtel Nigeria Employee Volunteer Scheme, said Airtel management, aligns with the company’s commitment to bridging the digital divide in the country and enabling students to leverage the power of the internet, as the distribution of routers with data plans will ensure that students have uninterrupted access to educational resources, research materials, and online learning platforms, regardless of their socio-economic background.

