Airtel Delivers Intervention Support To Special Needs Centre In Ajegunle

Airtel Nigeria, under its Touching Lives Initiative, has handed over an extensive range of essential equipment to the Centre for Intellectual and Special Needs Support, one of the Season 7 beneficiaries in Amukoko Community, Ajegunle, Lagos. The Airtel team made the presentation on the charity’s premises on Tuesday, 24th October, 2023.

The Centre for Intellectual and Special Needs, established by the passionate and resilient Mrs. Franca Nnedum, provides essential services and support to individuals living with disabilities and their families. Mrs. Franca’s journey, fueled by personal experience, serves as an inspiring testament to the strength of the human spirit.

As part of Airtel’s commitment to supporting individuals and communities in need, the telco has assessed the needs of the centre and has taken proactive steps by providing beneficial equipment to help improve the lives of the children and young adults who receive therapy and life training at the centre.

Speaking during the handover, Airtel Nigeria CEO, Mr Carl Cruz, who was represented by the Regional Operations Director, Chika Obanor, expressed Airtel’s commitment to making a meaningful impact in communities across the country.

“At Airtel, we are passionate about making a difference in the lives of individuals and communities across Nigeria. Going by this mission, our support to the Centre for Intellectual and Special Needs, a great organization that is dedicated to empowering those with special needs, is in line with our main objective which for over eight years has been driven by our Touching Lives programme,” he said.

During the event, Airtel officially presented to the centre a 5KVA generating set, laptops, a photocopying/scanner HP printer, wheelchairs designed for individuals with cerebral palsy, a Canon EOS 7D camera, cabinets, deep freezers, refrigerators, television sets, gas cylinders, sewing machines, and more.

Also speaking during the event, Founder of the Centre for Intellectual and Special Needs Support, Mrs. Nnedum, expressed her gratitude to Airtel Nigeria for the great support.

With an enthusiasm of gratitude, she said “On behalf of the staff of the centre, I appreciate Airtel for this generous support. These contributions are not just items; they are tools that will help us make a positive impact on the lives of people living with disabilities in Amukoko and the surrounding communities. Airtel’s commitment to the well-being of our community is a beacon of hope for us, and we are excited to continue our journey of empowering those in need.”

Airtel Nigeria’s ‘Touching Lives’ initiative has consistently demonstrated its dedication to supporting vulnerable communities and individuals. The items donated to the Centre for Intellectual and Special Needs reflect the organisation’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.