Airtel Cuts Prices of Data Plans

Airtel Nigeria is offering discounts on its monthly and weekly data bundle plans.

Under its revised tariff plans, Airtel said it has dropped data bundle tariff on most of its data bundles, offering customers 15GB for N5,000 monthly bundle and 6GB for N1,500 weekly bundle.

Airtel further said it plan to continue on this path of affordability and quality internet to ensure more Nigerians enjoy the benefits of its superior 4G data network.

Speaking on the telco’s commitment to drive affordable mobile broadband in line with the federal government’s plans, the Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Dinesh Balsingh, said: “The company strongly believes in the government’s drive of democratising broadband, extending quality mobile Internet services to the remotest location in the country as well as ensuring that Nigerians regardless of income level can afford data/mobile internet services.”

He noted that prevailing consumer trend indicates a growing demand for data/mobile internet, saying the telco was well positioned to take the lead in providing the right value offerings as it currently has the largest 4G network in the country.

“As the preferred mobile internet services provider, Airtel is committed to offering superior value to telecoms consumers across the country and our newly revamped data plans is a testament to our commitment to empower our customers.

“With these new data plans, our customers now have higher data allowance to do much more and get more out of life; to succeed, to become more productive and to do so much more” Balsingh said.