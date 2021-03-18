fbpx
Airtel Africa To List Mobile Money As The Rise Fund Injects $100 Million

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER

Airtel Africa To List Mobile Money As The Rise Fund Injects $100 Million

March 18, 2021045
Airtel Africa To List Mobile Money

Airtel Africa Plc on Thursday announced the signing of an agreement with The Rise Fund, the global impact investing platform of leading alternative investment firm TPG, which is investing $200 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce (AMC).

AMC is currently the holding company for several of Airtel Africa’s mobile money operations; and is now intended to own and operate the mobile money businesses across all of Airtel Africa’s fourteen operating countries.

In a notification at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Airtel said it is also considering listing its mobile money business on a stock exchange in the next four years.

According to the telecom company, the transaction is valued Airtel Africa’s mobile money business at $2.65 billion on a cash and debt free basis.

The Rise Fund is expected to hold a minority stake in AMC BV upon completion of the transaction, with Airtel Africa continuing to hold the remaining majority stake.

The statement read in part, “The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including necessary regulatory filings and approvals, as necessary, and the inclusion of specified mobile money business assets and contracts into AMC BV.

READ ALSO: Banks Agree To Stagger Payment Of N42bn USSD Debt

“The Transaction is the latest step in the Group’s pursuit of strategic asset monetization and investment opportunities, and it is the aim of Airtel Africa to explore the potential listing of the mobile money business within four years.

“The Group is in discussions with other potential investors in relation to possible further minority investments into Airtel Money, up to a total of 25% of the issued share capital of AMC BV. There can be no certainty that a transaction will be concluded or as to the final terms of any transactions.

“The proceeds from the Transaction will be used to reduce Group debt and invest in network and sales infrastructure in the respective operating countries.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria Among Top 20 Countries Known For Internet Crimes – FBI

The CEO of Airtel Africa, Raghunath Mandava, said, “In line with our vision of enhancing financial inclusion, Airtel Africa offers a unique digital mobile financial services platform under the Airtel Money brand. In most of our markets there is limited access to traditional financial institutions, and little banking infrastructure, with less than half of the population having a bank account across sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our markets therefore afford substantial market potential for mobile money services to meet the needs of the tens of millions of customers in Africa who have little or no access to banking and financial services, and this demand is driving growth.”

Related tags :

About Author

Airtel Africa To List Mobile Money As The Rise Fund Injects $100 Million
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

April 24, 2014063

Boko Haram: Borno Women Offer To Look For Abducted Students

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Women in Borno State have expressed their willingness to go into the enclave of the terrorist Boko Haram sect in Sambisa Games Reserve Forest to search of o
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOWER & ENERGY
March 21, 2013063

Transcorp, Eurafric, Vigeo Pay 25% Bid Price for Power Utilities

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ahead of today’s deadline given to preferred bidders to pay 25 per cent of the bid price for the successor generation and distribution companies created fro
Read More
FIC Capital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 15, 2018079

Fixed Income and Currency Markets Records N15.66 trillion Turnover in March

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transaction turnover in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for March amounted to N15.66 trillion, a 24.68 per cent (N3.10 trillion) increase from t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.