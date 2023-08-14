Airtel Africa Pledges Support For Africa’s Digitalization Agenda

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services with presence in 14 countries across Africa, has reaffirmed its commitment to continue driving the digitalization of the continent to unlock new opportunities and promote inclusive, sustainable growth.

Speaking when he met the President of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the Group CEO of Airtel Africa, Dr Segun Ogunsanya indicated the firm’s plans to boost investments that are geared towards supporting the country’s target of achieving at least 20% internet access by 2030 in the quest of the Government of Malawi to become a self-reliant, industrialised middle-income economy.

Dr Ogunsanya said, “Our purpose is to transform lives across the continent. We look forward to working with governments and other actors to bridge the digital and financial gap. Digitalisation has huge potential to create economic opportunities in the continent”.

On his part, President Chakawera said, “We have agreed to continue growing our government-to-business partnership with Airtel Africa so that we create meaningful socioeconomic value for all Malawians through pro-growth modern digital services. In the quest to become a self-reliant and industrialized middle income economy, Malawi will count on digital technologies that create new value of our economic system thereby facilitating the creation of sustainable wealth and jobs.”

Dr Ogunsanya was accompanied on the visit by Airtel Malawi’s Managing Director Charles Kamoto. Airtel Malawi, a subsidiary of Airtel Africa is listed on Malawi Stock Exchange.