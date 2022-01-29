fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BRAND WATCHCapital MarketCOVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER

Airtel Africa Outperforms Dangote Cement – NGX

January 29, 2022028

Airtel Africa, a multinational telecommunications company, has surpassed Dangote Cement to become the most capitalised company listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

For the first time, Airtel Africa hit an all-time high of N1,271 per share during the week with a market capital of N4.7 trillion at the end of Friday’s trading — sealing its 10 percent gain week-on-week.

With this market cap, Airtel Africa has outstripped Dangote Cement, the cement manufacturing company owned by Aliko Dangote. 

Dangote’s market capitalisation stood at N4.44 trillion as its shares closed flat, at the end of trading on Friday.

On January 5, Airtel’s share price recorded an all-time high of N1,050 after declaring the disposal of its tower assets in Tanzania. 

Last November, Airtel Africa had received approval in precept to operate a payment service bank (PSB) and as a super-agent in Nigeria, extending its business beyond the telecoms frontier. 

Earlier in the week, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) announced that Airtel Africa Plc will be joining the FTSE 100 (Financial Times Stock Exchange) index.

The FTSE 100 Index comprises the 100 most highly capitalised blue chip companies, representing approximately 81 percent of the UK market.

It is used vastly as a basis for investment products, such as derivatives and exchange-traded funds.

Segun Ogunsanya, CEO of Airtel Africa, said the company have continued to finance in infrastructure and distribution network across the countries where they employ supporting their economies and communities.

“Sustainability is at the core of our strategy, driven by our guiding purpose of Transforming lives’ across Africa, with people, businesses and governments seeking access to more and better connectivity and improved financial inclusion.”

“I am immensely proud that Airtel Africa will be joining the FTSE 100 only two and a half years after we listed on the London Stock Exchange,” he added.

Governors, Labour Fume Against N3trn Budgeted For Fuel Subsidy
Related tags :

About Author

Airtel Africa Outperforms Dangote Cement – NGX
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 3, 20130222

UAC Signs Acquisition MoU With Portland Paint, Stakes 51% Equity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram UAC of Nigeria Plc has completed the acquisition of 51 percent equity stake in Portland Paints and Products Plc. In a notice filed with the Nigerian Stock E
Read More
US Bars Nigerians COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 24, 20190339

US Bars Nigerians Involved in Undermining Democratic Process

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United States (U.S.) Department has imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians who were involved in trying to or undermined democracy in the concluded 2019
Read More
Nigeria Contributes Only 7% To Intra African Trade, Less Than South Africa's 40% [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
February 26, 20210445

Nigeria Contributes Only 7% To Intra African Trade, Less Than South Africa’s 40%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria, according to a 2020 African Trade Report, accounts for only 7 percent of intra African trade. That figure falls 43 points behind South Africa whose
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.