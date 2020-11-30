Airtel Africa Leads Stock Market, Investors Gain ₦81 billion

November 30, 2020 56

The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization for Monday 30th, November 2020 appreciated at the close of trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market at 35,042.14 and ₦18,309 trillion respectively.

The All-Share-Index (ASI) and market capital appreciated on Monday by 156.63 and ₦81 billion respectively. At the close of the market on Monday, 5,267 deals were recorded, the value stood at ₦4,897 million and volume at 415,531 million.

ASI 35,042.14 DEALS 5,267.00 VOLUME 415,531,476.00 VALUE ₦4,897,914,189.66 EQUITY CAP ₦18,309,612,150,340.46 BOND CAP ₦17,783,409,799,494.20 ETF CAP ₦23,819,127,795.21

TOP 5 GAINERS

Airtel Africa took the lead on Monday with a profit of 10%, opening the market with ₦535 per unit, gaining ₦53.5 during the trade and closing with ₦588.5.

MTN Nigeria followed with a profit of 0.13%, gaining 0.2 kobo during the trade and closing with ₦155.2 per unit.

AIICO is next on the list, selling for ₦1 at the opening of the market, raking in 0.1 kobo during the trade and closed with ₦1.1.

Union Bank of Nigeria enjoyed a profit of 1.82% on Monday. The trade began with ₦5.5 and ended with ₦5.6.

FCMB opened the market with ₦3.25 per unit, gaining 0.08 kobo during the trade and ended with ₦3.33.

Symbols Last Close Current Change %Change AIRTELAFRI ₦535 ₦588.5 53.5 10.00% MTNN ₦155 ₦155.2 0.2 0.13% AIICO ₦1 ₦1.1 0.1 10.00% UBN ₦5.5 ₦5.6 0.1 1.82% FCMB ₦3.25 ₦3.33 0.08 2.46%

TOP 5 LOSERS

At the close of the market on Monday, Guaranty Trust Bank lost 5.14%. At the commencement of the trade, each unit was sold for ₦35, and at the end of the trade the price dropped by ₦1 to ₦34.

BAU Cement sealed its place on the losers’ list with a loss of 1.79% during the trade, opening at ₦56 per unit, and closed at ₦55.

Unilever is next, having lost 0.8 kobo during the trade to end with ₦12.95.

NNFM ended November’s trade with a loss of 0.77 kobo, having sold at ₦7.7 per unit and ended with ₦6.93.

FIDSON lost a total of 9.87%, at the opening of the market, each unit was sold for ₦5.47, loosing 0.54 kobo and ended with ₦4.93.

Symbols Last Close Current Change %Change GUARANTY ₦35 ₦33.2 -1.8 -5.14% BUACEMENT ₦56 ₦55 -1 -1.79% UNILEVER ₦13.75 ₦12.95 -0.8 -5.82% NNFM ₦7.7 ₦6.93 -0.77 -10.00% FIDSON ₦5.47 ₦4.93 -0.54 -9.87%

TOP 5 TRADES

Symbols Volume Value MULTIVERSE 84,009,000 ₦16,801,800.00 ZENITHBANK 47,021,980 ₦1,134,491,309.95 TRANSCORP 34,072,114 ₦34,291,450.53 ACCESS 29,904,160 ₦256,045,236.40 MBENEFIT 21,566,583 ₦4,659,761.09