Airtel Africa Leads Stock Market, Investors Gain ₦81 billion

The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization for Monday 30th, November 2020 appreciated at the close of trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market at 35,042.14 and ₦18,309 trillion respectively.
The All-Share-Index (ASI) and market capital appreciated on Monday by 156.63 and ₦81 billion respectively. At the close of the market on Monday, 5,267 deals were recorded, the value stood at ₦4,897 million and volume at 415,531 million.
|ASI
|35,042.14
|DEALS
|5,267.00
|VOLUME
|415,531,476.00
|VALUE
|₦4,897,914,189.66
|EQUITY CAP
|₦18,309,612,150,340.46
|BOND CAP
|₦17,783,409,799,494.20
|ETF CAP
|₦23,819,127,795.21
TOP 5 GAINERS
Airtel Africa took the lead on Monday with a profit of 10%, opening the market with ₦535 per unit, gaining ₦53.5 during the trade and closing with ₦588.5.
MTN Nigeria followed with a profit of 0.13%, gaining 0.2 kobo during the trade and closing with ₦155.2 per unit.
AIICO is next on the list, selling for ₦1 at the opening of the market, raking in 0.1 kobo during the trade and closed with ₦1.1.
Union Bank of Nigeria enjoyed a profit of 1.82% on Monday. The trade began with ₦5.5 and ended with ₦5.6.
FCMB opened the market with ₦3.25 per unit, gaining 0.08 kobo during the trade and ended with ₦3.33.
|Symbols
|Last Close
|Current
|Change
|%Change
|AIRTELAFRI
|₦535
|₦588.5
|53.5
|10.00%
|MTNN
|₦155
|₦155.2
|0.2
|0.13%
|AIICO
|₦1
|₦1.1
|0.1
|10.00%
|UBN
|₦5.5
|₦5.6
|0.1
|1.82%
|FCMB
|₦3.25
|₦3.33
|0.08
|2.46%
TOP 5 LOSERS
At the close of the market on Monday, Guaranty Trust Bank lost 5.14%. At the commencement of the trade, each unit was sold for ₦35, and at the end of the trade the price dropped by ₦1 to ₦34.
BAU Cement sealed its place on the losers’ list with a loss of 1.79% during the trade, opening at ₦56 per unit, and closed at ₦55.
Unilever is next, having lost 0.8 kobo during the trade to end with ₦12.95.
NNFM ended November’s trade with a loss of 0.77 kobo, having sold at ₦7.7 per unit and ended with ₦6.93.
FIDSON lost a total of 9.87%, at the opening of the market, each unit was sold for ₦5.47, loosing 0.54 kobo and ended with ₦4.93.
|Symbols
|Last Close
|Current
|Change
|%Change
|GUARANTY
|₦35
|₦33.2
|-1.8
|-5.14%
|BUACEMENT
|₦56
|₦55
|-1
|-1.79%
|UNILEVER
|₦13.75
|₦12.95
|-0.8
|-5.82%
|NNFM
|₦7.7
|₦6.93
|-0.77
|-10.00%
|FIDSON
|₦5.47
|₦4.93
|-0.54
|-9.87%
TOP 5 TRADES
|Symbols
|Volume
|Value
|MULTIVERSE
|84,009,000
|₦16,801,800.00
|ZENITHBANK
|47,021,980
|₦1,134,491,309.95
|TRANSCORP
|34,072,114
|₦34,291,450.53
|ACCESS
|29,904,160
|₦256,045,236.40
|MBENEFIT
|21,566,583
|₦4,659,761.09
