Airtel Africa Leads Stock Market, Investors Gain ₦81 billion

November 30, 2020056

The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization for Monday 30th, November 2020 appreciated at the close of trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market at 35,042.14 and ₦18,309 trillion respectively.

The All-Share-Index (ASI) and market capital appreciated on Monday by 156.63 and ₦81 billion respectively. At the close of the market on Monday, 5,267 deals were recorded, the value stood at ₦4,897 million and volume at 415,531 million.

ASI35,042.14
DEALS5,267.00
VOLUME415,531,476.00
VALUE₦4,897,914,189.66
EQUITY CAP₦18,309,612,150,340.46
BOND CAP₦17,783,409,799,494.20
ETF CAP₦23,819,127,795.21

TOP 5 GAINERS

Airtel Africa took the lead on Monday with a profit of 10%, opening the market with ₦535 per unit, gaining ₦53.5 during the trade and closing with ₦588.5.

MTN Nigeria followed with a profit of 0.13%, gaining 0.2 kobo during the trade and closing with ₦155.2 per unit.

AIICO is next on the list, selling for ₦1 at the opening of the market, raking in 0.1 kobo during the trade and closed with ₦1.1.

Union Bank of Nigeria enjoyed a profit of 1.82% on Monday. The trade began with ₦5.5 and ended with ₦5.6.

FCMB opened the market with ₦3.25 per unit, gaining 0.08 kobo during the trade and ended with ₦3.33.

SymbolsLast CloseCurrentChange%Change
AIRTELAFRI₦535₦588.553.510.00%
MTNN₦155₦155.20.20.13%
AIICO₦1₦1.10.110.00%
UBN₦5.5₦5.60.11.82%
FCMB₦3.25₦3.330.082.46%

TOP 5 LOSERS

At the close of the market on Monday, Guaranty Trust Bank lost 5.14%. At the commencement of the trade, each unit was sold for ₦35, and at the end of the trade the price dropped by ₦1 to ₦34.

BAU Cement sealed its place on the losers’ list with a loss of 1.79% during the trade, opening at ₦56 per unit, and closed at ₦55.

Unilever is next, having lost 0.8 kobo during the trade to end with ₦12.95.

NNFM ended November’s trade with a loss of 0.77 kobo, having sold at ₦7.7 per unit and ended with ₦6.93.

FIDSON lost a total of 9.87%, at the opening of the market, each unit was sold for ₦5.47, loosing 0.54 kobo and ended with ₦4.93.

SymbolsLast CloseCurrentChange%Change
GUARANTY₦35₦33.2-1.8-5.14%
BUACEMENT₦56₦55-1-1.79%
UNILEVER₦13.75₦12.95-0.8-5.82%
NNFM₦7.7₦6.93-0.77-10.00%
FIDSON₦5.47₦4.93-0.54-9.87%

TOP 5 TRADES

SymbolsVolumeValue
MULTIVERSE84,009,000₦16,801,800.00
ZENITHBANK47,021,980₦1,134,491,309.95
TRANSCORP34,072,114₦34,291,450.53
ACCESS29,904,160₦256,045,236.40
MBENEFIT21,566,583₦4,659,761.09

Adepeju AinaAuthor
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.
×
