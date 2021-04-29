Airtel Africa Appoints Olusegun Ogunsanya as CEO

April 29, 2021 113

Airtel Africa Plc has announced the appointment of the Managing Director and CEO, Airtel Nigeria, Olusegun Ogunsanya, as its Africa CEO effective 1 October 1, 2021.

A statement issued by the telecom company said Ogunsanya will succeed Raghunath Mandava, following Mandava’s informing the Board of his intention to retire.

Ogunsanya joined Airtel Africa in 2012 as Managing Director and CEO Nigeria and has been responsible for the overall management of our operations in Nigeria, the company’s largest market in Africa.

The statement read in part, “Segun has more than 25 years’ business management experience in banking, consumer goods and telecoms. Before joining Airtel in 2012, Segun held leadership roles at Coca-Cola in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya (as MD and CEO). He is an electronics engineer and also a chartered accountant.

“Raghu Mandava will be retiring as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, as a Director of Airtel Africa Plc and as a member of the Market Disclosure Committee on 30 September 2021. Arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Following his cessation of employment at Airtel Africa, the company said Mandava will be available to advise the Chairman, the Airtel Africa Board and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a nine-month period.

According to Airtel, the appointment of Managing Director and CEO Nigeria will be made soon.

READ ALSO: 200,000 More Beneficiaries Receive Funding From FG’s Payroll Support Programme

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of Airtel, Sunil Bharti Mittal, said, “We are delighted to appoint Segun Ogunsanya as the Group’s next Chief Executive Officer. He has displayed significant drive and energy in turning around the Nigeria business by focusing on network modernisation, distribution, and operational efficiency.

“On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Raghu Mandava for being instrumental in successfully leading and transforming Airtel Africa into a powerhouse telecommunications and mobile money company. Throughout that time, Raghu has worked tirelessly first to repair and then to strengthen Airtel Africa’s business and to champion our stakeholders.”

Mandava said, “I am thankful to Airtel Africa for providing me and my team the opportunity to transform the business and fulfil our responsibility to the countries in which we operate. It has been a privilege to serve in the African continent and I cherish my time here. Airtel Africa is a remarkable business with fantastic people. Having been at Bharti Airtel for 13 years and at Airtel Africa for 5 years as Chief Executive Officer, I feel now is the right time to take a sabbatical.”

Ogunsanya said, “Having been part of the Airtel Africa journey for the past nine years, I am looking forward to taking up the role of Chief Executive Officer. On a personal note, as an African, I feel honoured to have the opportunity to lead a Group that continues to make a difference to millions of people, bridge the digital divide and expand financial inclusion.”