Airport Officials Being Investigated Over Alleged Involvement In Aiding Travellers Evade COVID-19 Protocol, Says FG

September 28, 2021 169

The Federal Government has stated that it is conducting investigation based on reports of alleged corrupt practices by airport officials who collect bribes from travelers and enable them evade COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Monday, during the national briefing of the presidential steering committee (PSC) on COVID-19, noted that the government has taken note of the challenges experienced by travelers with regards to COVID-19 requirements.

Mustapha stated that there have been recent reports of corrupt airport officials who enable passengers traveling out of the country to evade the COVID-19 test and also obtain fake vaccine cards for the travelers.

“The PSC has taken note of the challenges raised by travelers that visit the National International Travel Portal in compliance with travel protocols,” Mustapha said.

“It has similarly noted with dismay, fraudulent activities perpetuated at our international airports by on-duty staff, who extort money out of those who equally wish to evade quarantine requirement. The authorities are conducting the necessary investigations into various reports received.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Lacks Needed Leadership To Address Challenges – Sule Lamido

“Notable progress is still being made in the area of the vaccine. Over 3.5m doses of Pfizer is being expected from the US Government this month while about 4m doses of Astrazeneca is being expected early next month. Nigeria will be receiving over 1m doses of J&J shipments on a monthly basis. The PSC is committed to access enough vaccines for the 70% eligible persons in the country in record time.”

The SGF who also serves as the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 stated that there is a need for extra caution among Nigerians despite the declining global COVID-19 cases.