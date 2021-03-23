fbpx
Airlines To Resume In-Flight Catering Service – FG

March 23, 2021
The federal government has announced the resumption of catering services on domestic and international flights.

Catering services during flights were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Speaking during a media briefing of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, in Abuja, Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, said the decision was taken in consideration of the businesses involved in the provision of in-flight refreshments who have been adversely affected by the suspension.

He, however, explained that modalities for the resumption of catering services would be worked on and rolled out by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which will be in line with international practices.

He added that a technical working group comprising agencies involved in the facilitation of passengers had been set up to ensure that all standards required for seamless operations are in place at the aforementioned airports.

The aviation minister also said PTF members will visit the Kano, Enugu, and Port Harcourt airports to conduct simulation exercises that would ascertain the readiness of the airports for international flights.

Commenting on the suspension of flights by Emirates Airline, Sirika said discussions were on to resolve the issues involved.

He noted that the government’s position on the impropriety of the extra COVID-19 test the airline was demanding of Nigerian travelers remains unchanged.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

