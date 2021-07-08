fbpx
"Airlines Should Reimburse Passengers After 2hours Delay" – FG

Federal Government (FG) said that airline operators in Nigeria must reimburse passengers the full volume of their tickets after a 2-hour delay.

Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation made this known on Thursday at the weekly State House Briefing in Aso Villa, Abuja.

He read some of the rights of aviation passengers at the briefing and charged them to demand their rights whenever they are being trampled upon by airlines.

“On domestic flights, delay beyond one hour, the carrier should provide refreshment, and one telephone call, or one SMS, or one e-mail. They should send you an SMS or email or call you to say, ‘I am sorry, I am delaying for one hour”.

“Delay for two hours and beyond, the carrier shall reimburse passengers the full volume of their tickets.

“Delay between 10 pm and 4 am, the carrier shall provide hotel accommodation, refreshment, meal, two free calls, SMS, email and transport to-and-fro airport,” Sirika said, adding that the same rules apply for international flights.

Sirika urged passengers not to be unruly at airports while saying the ministry has started sanctioning some airlines who default on consumer rights.

