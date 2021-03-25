fbpx
Airline Ticket Price Surged By 17.97 Percent in February 2021 – NBS

March 25, 20210111
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday said the average airfare paid by passengers rose by 17.97 percent in February 2021.

According to NBS in a report posted on its website, the average airfare soared from N36, 458.11 in January 2021 to N36, 463.65 in February 2021.

It said, “Average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey decreased by -0.02 percent month-on-month and increased by 17.97 percent year-on-year to N36, 458.11 in February 2021 from N36, 463.65 in January 2021.”

In the period under review, NBS noted that states with the highest airfare were Delta/Lagos (N38, 600.00), Anambra/Bayelsa (N38,500.00), Bauchi (N38,400.00) while States with the lowest airfare were Akwa-Ibom (N32,500.00), Sokoto (N33,600.00), and Gombe (N35,000.00).

It added that average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 2.86 percent month-on-month and by 97.68 percent year-on-year to N266.74 in February 2021 from N259.33 in January 2021.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

