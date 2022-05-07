fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTERTRAVEL

Airline Operators To Suspend Operations From Monday Over Fuel Price

May 7, 20220120
Airline Operators To Suspend Operations From Monday Over Fuel Price

The Airline Operators of Nigeria have announced the suspension of their operations from Monday, May 9, 2022, due to a rise in the cost of jet A1 and other costs.

The airlines – Azman Air, Max Air, United Nigeria Airways, Ibom Air, Arik Air, Air Peace, Dana Air and Overland Airways – made this known in a letter addressed to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika while copying the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Nuhu.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that aviation fuel price (JetA1) has risen from ₦190 per litre to ₦700 and the airlines have revolted, stressing that no airline in the world can absorb the astronomical hike.

The current fuel hike has increased the airlines’ fuel cost component from 40% to 95% in Nigeria and also affected the cost of a seat per head which should be at least ₦120,000.

The operators appealed to passengers for understanding as the situation is currently biting.

Chelsea Takeover: Todd Boehly’s Consortium Concludes Purchase Deal

About Author

Airline Operators To Suspend Operations From Monday Over Fuel Price
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Fidelity Bank BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
February 20, 20190308

Fidelity Bank Gives Out N18 Million In Promo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Fidelity Bank Plc on Tuesday gave out a total of N18 million worth of cash prizes to 12 winners of its “Get Alert in Millions Savings Promo (GAIM)” across t
Read More
December 20, 20120438

Freedom Granted To Detained Pro-Biafran Activists

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The 101 members of the Biafran Zionist Movement, who were held in prison custody for over 37 days for allegedly re-declaring the state of Biafra in the Sout
Read More
Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
August 19, 20180989

Tissue Paper/Serviette Manufacturing: The Fastest Growing Industry in Africa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Tissue paper/serviette is something that almost everyone uses every day and it has become an essential household item because of its multi-purpose use and d
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.