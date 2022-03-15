Airline Operators To Receive License To Import Fuel

March 15, 2022 163

Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), said that aviation jet A1 fuel is to be sold at ₦500 within the next three days to prevent airlines from shutting down.

Mele Kyari said this after a meeting with marketers, regulators and operators in the aviation industry.

The meeting, which was presided over by Ahmed Wase, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, was in continuation of the investigation over the scarcity and high cost of aviation fuel, which has led to an increase in airfares.

Mr Kyari said a better pricing mechanism is to be put in place within the next three days to arrive at an acceptable price.

He added that airline operators will be granted licenses to import aviation fuel.