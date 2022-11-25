Airline Operators Accuse FAAN Of Flight Delays

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), has accused the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) of numerous issues in the aviation sector, including flight delays.

Addressing journalists at a media parley held in Abuja, the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, who spoke on behalf of the airline operators, said FAAN’s failure to put in place critical infrastructures at airports was responsible for the numerous flight delays in the country.

According to Onyema, when it comes to flight delays and cancellations, so many things were involved, which many people did not know, adding that no airline in the world would want to delay flights because of the cost implications.

“How would I just wake up and want to delay my flight when I know I am going to incur a heavy cost?” he queried.

Further speaking, Onyema said Nigerian airlines were operating in a very hostile environment with limited infrastructure.

“The airlines are at the mercy of everybody. The owners of airlines in Nigeria are patriotic because it is not profitable. They are doing it as a service to Nigeria and should be applauded, not demonised.

“Nigerian indigenous airlines are performing under certain conditions that we should be applauded for still staying afloat. Is it forex, or fuel infrastructure? How about bird strikes in a good country?

“The airlines would have gone to court against FAAN for all the bird strikes because we pay for these services. Air Peace alone had had over 20 bird strikes in a year,” he added.