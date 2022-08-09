Air Peace To Suspend Flights To South Africa From August 22

Air Peace has announced that it will suspend flight operations to Johannesburg, South Africa from August 22 till October 8, 2022.

The airline via a statement said that the suspension of the flight is due to delays experienced in the issuance of South African visas to travellers, which has led to a drop in the its passenger load.

Air Peace’s statement

“We hereby inform the flying public that effective from August 22, 2022, our Johannesburg flight operations will be suspended till October 8, 2022,” Air Peace said.

“This development is regretted but has become inevitable due to the delayed issuance of South African visas to travellers, worsening forex crunch and the increasing cost of aviation fuel as well as its scarcity.

“However, having informed the South African high commission in Lagos of the effects of the difficulty in getting SA visas by Nigerians, which consequence is the abysmally low passenger loads on our flights to and from Johannesburg, we believe that the situation will have improved within the next 60 days. Hence, our willingness to resume operations on the October 8, 2022.”

“We apologise for the inconveniences caused and will keep the public updated while we hope the situation improves,” Air Peace said.

Passengers whose flights with Air Peace are affected have the option of rescheduling to fly before August 22, 2022 or from October 9, 2022.

Affected passengers can also request a refund via callcenter@flyairpeace.