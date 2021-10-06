fbpx

Air Peace To Resumes Flights Operations To South Africa

October 6, 2021098
Air Peace has announced that it will be resuming flight operations on the Lagos – Johannesburg route after a three-month hiatus.

The airline suspended its flight service on the Lagos-Johannesburg route had, in June, following the federal government’s travel restriction.

South Africa was included on the list of country’s the Nigerian authorities had placed flight restrictions on following the surge in the country’s COVID-19 cases.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Air Peace spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, flight services would commence on October 17.

He stated that the airline will operate on route two times weekly, specifically Thursdays and Sundays — with the luxury wide-body Boeing 777.

“We are happy to announce to our teeming customers the resumption of our Johannesburg service”, the statement reads.

He noted that the flights would be operated in strict compliance with established COVID-19 protocols.

He urged passengers to observe all the stipulated guidelines for international flights.

Olisa reiterated Air Peace’s commitment to observing the highest standards of safety.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

