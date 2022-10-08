Air Peace To Resume Flights To Johannesburg On October 9

Air Peace revealed that it will resume flights to Johannesburg on October 9, 2022.

This was stated by the airline in a statement signed by its management and released on Saturday.

“This is to inform the flying public that our Johannesburg service resumes on Sunday, October 9, 2022,” the statement reads.

“The schedules are now live on our website/mobile app, and you can now book your flights to South Africa.

“For assistance with your flights or any other enquiries, kindly contact us via callcenter@flyairpeace.com.

“We look forward to having you on board.”

BizWatch Nigeria reports that this development comes seven weeks after Air Peace halted flights on the route due to a delay in the issuance of South African visas to passengers, as well as an increase in aviation fuel prices.

“However, having informed the South African high commission in Lagos of the effects of the difficulty in getting SA visas by Nigerians, which consequence is the abysmally low passenger loads on our flights to and from Johannesburg, we believe that the situation will have improved within the next 60 days.

“Hence, our willingness to resume operations on October 8, 2022,” the airline had said.