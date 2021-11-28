Air Peace To Resume Flight Operations To Dubai

November 28, 2021 172

Air Peace has announced that it will soon commence flight operations to Dubai in the coming weeks as the Federal Government eased restrictions on direct flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The airline made the disclosure on Saturday via a statement it posted on its Facebook page, titled ‘Air Peace latest update on Dubai flights’.

The airline stated that additional information concerning the service would be announced.

“Air Peace is delighted to inform the flying public that it will be resuming its Dubai service via Sharjah in the coming weeks,” the airline said.

“This is consequent upon the Federal Government’s lifting of the ban on flights from and to the UAE.

“More updates will be provided via all our official communication channels as time goes on.”

After a ten month suspension of flight operations between Nigeria and UAE over issues relating to the mandatory COVID-19 test before take-off, the Federal Government on Friday announced an an end to the diplomatic row.