Air Peace Set To Resume Flight Operations To Banjul, Dakar

AVIATION

July 15, 2021048
Air Peace has announced that it will commence international flight services to two African countries; Banjul, capital of The Gambia, and Dakar, capital of Senegal.

Air Peace suspended its flight services to its regional routes due to the lockdown measures introduced by countries it services.

The airline’s spokesman, Stanley Olisa released a statement on Wednesday, in which it was stated that the airline will resume flight operations to both countries on July 23.

Olisa stated that Air Peace Lagos-Banjul-Dakar flight resumption would offer more regional connectivity on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“The Dakar and Banjul routes will be operated with our ultramodern Embraer 195-E2 aircraft,” the statement reads.

“We shall resume more routes and increase frequencies to other destinations as we take delivery of more brand new E195-E2s, as well as our other aircraft undergoing maintenance abroad.”

He stated that the Air Peace is now resuming other regional routes as a result of the restoration of the Accra route in March.

The airline would be commencing daily flights from Lagos and Abuja to Gombe on August 9.

In November 2020, Air Peace expanded its flight operations to Jamaica and had the intention to resume regional and international trips by December same year.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

