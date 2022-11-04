Air Peace Reveals Why Its Passengers Will Experience Flight Delays

Air Peace has disclosed that there would be flight delays in and out of Abuja due to a runway incursion at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, Air Peace said the incursion led to the temporary closure of the Abuja airport, adding that it’s doing everything possible to check the disruptions.

“We wish to bring to the notice of the flying public, especially our esteemed customers that the Abuja Airport runway was temporarily closed consequent upon a runway incursion that happened this morning.

“As a result of this unexpected occurrence, flights scheduled to operate into and out of Abuja will experience some delays, and this will disrupt our flight programme for the day.

“While we regret the effect of this development on your travel plans today, we are doing all we can to reduce the resulting disruptions.

“For enquires and other customer-related concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us via callcenter@flyairpeace.com,” the statement read.