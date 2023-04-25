Air Peace Ready To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded In Sudan

As severe battle rages in Khartoum, the Chairman of Nigeria’s largest domestic airline, Allen Onyema, has stated that Air Peace is willing to evacuate Nigerians stranded there for free.

On April 15, clashes began in the North-Eastern African country as several factions of Sudan’s military administration fought for control of Khartoum and the Darfur area.

Onyema stated in a statement on Monday that the stranded Nigerians in Sudan require immediate assistance.

As Sudan’s airspace is closed to civil aviation aircraft, the Chairman of Air Peace indicated that Nigerians may be relocated to a neighboring nation, and that the airline would fly there and evacuate them.

“I am compelled to help because Nigeria cannot afford to lose her citizens in that country. It would be my own commitment to making sure that the stranded Nigerians in the war-torn country are safe,” Onyema stated.

“Everything must not be left for the government alone, especially as the situation calls for urgency and immediate action.

“Again, Air Peace is willing to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan free of charge if the government can get them to a safe and secure airport in any of the neighbouring countries bordering Sudan.

“Everything must not be left for government and government alone. It will be a privilege and honour of tremendous pride that we will be out there to give every Nigerian stranded in Sudan a sense of pride and oneness in their country.

“We are very ready to do it immediately. No time wasting. Any action that would promote national pride, national cohesion, peace and unity, we are for it.

“Again, we have no apologies for believing in our nation and loving the nation despite certain national challenges.

“If they are moved to Kenya or Uganda or any other country, we will move in to get them out. Some parents have started calling on us to help. We are ready to do this again and again,” the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema said.

