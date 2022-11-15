Air Peace Protests Dubai’s Visa Suspension For Nigerians

Air Peace has protested the suspension of visa issuance to Nigerians going to Dubai by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as its management suspended flight operations to the western Asian country.

It would be recalled that in October 2022, UAE immigration authorities announced a ban on visa applications from Nigerians.

In a notice cited by BizWatch Nigeria, the UAE government told its trade partners in Nigeria, including travel agents, that all “Dubai applications submitted are now rejected”.

While noting that the rejection notices would be sent in batches to applicants, the UAE authorities said the rejections “are general for Nigerians and Approvals are on hold at the Moment”.

In what appeared to be a protest to the development, Nigeria’s indigenous carrier, Air Peace said effective from Tuesday, November 22, 2022, its operations to Dubai would be suspended.

Air Peace, in a statement in which it announced the suspension of flights to Dubai, maintained that the development would last till further notice.

“This is consequent upon the persisting non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travelers by the government of the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying inconveniences.

“Air Peace has been operating in UAE even with the country’s recent travel restrictions, but given the heightening hurdles Nigerian travellers are facing in accessing the country, it has become imperative that we halt our operations to that destination. We shall provide further updates as the situation progresses.

“Passengers whose flights are affected by this development can mail our Call Center to attend to their concerns,” the statement read.