Air Peace Lays off Pilots over COVID-19 Crisis

Air Peace has announced the sack of some of its pilots as part of the company’s efforts to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the exact number of those affected was not given, the airline said the decision was taken as a result of the effects of the pandemic on its operations and financial health.

Although the airline has been actively involved in the evacuation of Nigerians from foreign countries, there has been lingering disagreement between the pilots and management of the airline over pay cuts and reviewed remuneration.

In a statement on Monday, the airline said the decision was taken for the greater good of the company.

“The Management of Air Peace wishes to state that it has taken a very painful but rightful decision, in the circumstances the airline has found itself as a result of the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations and financial health, to terminate the employment of some of its pilots,” the statement read.

“This decision was taken for the greater good of the company and its almost 3000 workforce, the affected pilots inclusive.

“The airline cannot afford to toe the path of being unable to continue to fulfill its financial obligations to its staff, external vendors, aviation agencies, maintenance organisations, insurance companies, banks and other creditors, hence the decision to restructure its entire operations with a view to surviving the times.

“The pandemic has hit every airline worldwide so badly that it has become very impossible for airlines to remain afloat without carrying out internal restructuring of their costs. Anything short of what we have done may lead to the collapse of an airline as could be seen in some places worldwide during this period.

“Therefore, we decided to review the salaries being paid to all staff. The new salaries reflect a 0%-40% cut of the former salary depending on the salary grades of every staff. Even after the cuts, it was obvious that for us to be able to sustain our operations and survive the times, some jobs must inevitably have to go.”

While maintaining that it has never owed its workers and had also increased the salaries of pilots “by over 100% in one day”, the airline said the decision was inevitable under the current circumstances.

Air Peace also added that when everything comes back to normal, the pilots who have been sacked will have a place to come back to in future if they wish to return.

In March 2020, flight operations in Nigeria were suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but domestic services resumed in July 2020.

